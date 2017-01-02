Stars' Jamie Benn: Day-to-day with foot injury
Benn suffered a foot injury in Saturday's contest and is considered day-to-day.
Benn status will no doubt be closely monitored by fans and fantasy owners alike considering he has 34 points in 38 games, including six goals and six helpers on the power play. If the winger is unable to play Wednesday against Montreal, Curtis McKenzie will slot into the top line, but is unlikely to offer anywhere near the production of Benn.
