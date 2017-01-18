Stars' Jamie Benn: Drives win over Rangers with three points

Benn scored a goal and handed out two assists (one on the power play) in Tuesday's 7-6 victory over the Rangers.

The Stars' captain was about as engaged in this one as we've seen all year -- perhaps in response to and/or anticipation of the Rangers' attempts to get payback on Cody Eakin for hitting Henrik Lundqvist the last time the two teams met. Benn spent much of the game chirping at the Rangers' bench, and he backed up his words with cold, hard points. Of course, that's nothing new for the star center, who now has 11 goals and 38 points through 42 contests. He still has a minus-9 rating and is short of the last two seasons' production, but Benn has been operating at better than a point-per-game pace for more than a month now.