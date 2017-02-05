Stars' Jamie Benn: Extremely active in Saturday's loss

Benn posted a goal with four blocked shots, a minor penalty and two hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss against the Blackhawks.

Benn has lit the lamp in four consecutive outings, and the veteran has six goals and 12 points over the past 10 games. The blocked shots were a bit of a surprise, as normally it's his older brother Jordie Benn doing the sacrificing of his body. Benn will be looking to extend his point streak to seven games in Tuesday's game at Toronto. He scored on his only shot attempt Jan. 31 in the first meeting with the Leafs.