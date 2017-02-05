Stars' Jamie Benn: Extremely active in Saturday's loss
Benn posted a goal with four blocked shots, a minor penalty and two hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss against the Blackhawks.
Benn has lit the lamp in four consecutive outings, and the veteran has six goals and 12 points over the past 10 games. The blocked shots were a bit of a surprise, as normally it's his older brother Jordie Benn doing the sacrificing of his body. Benn will be looking to extend his point streak to seven games in Tuesday's game at Toronto. He scored on his only shot attempt Jan. 31 in the first meeting with the Leafs.
More News
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Three-point effort pushes point streak to five•
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Notches point in third consecutive game•
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Drives win over Rangers with three points•
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Returning to action Thursday•
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Will not lace up Tuesday•
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Could return Tuesday•