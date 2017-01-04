Stars' Jamie Benn: Moves to IR
Benn (foot) has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 31.
Benn's placement on IR allowed the Stars to activate fellow forward Antoine Roussel (upper body) from IR ahead of Wednesday's game against the Canadiens. Fantasy owners will be without the playmaking stud, who dons No. 14, at least until he's eligible to return Jan. 9 against the Kings.
