Stars' Jamie Benn: Not expected to play Monday or Tuesday

Benn (foot) won't play Saturday, nor is he expected to play Monday or Tuesday.

Before missing time with injury, the center was one of the league's top scorers with 34 points in 38 games. He will be eligible to return on Monday, so owners should keep their eyes peeled for more information as Monday's game draws closer, even though he's not expected to suit up. If he misses the next two games, his next chance to return would be Thursday against Detroit.