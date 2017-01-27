Stars' Jamie Benn: Notches point in third consecutive game

Benn's goal against Buffalo in Thursday's 4-3 win now gives him two goals and an assist in his past three games as the Stars snapped a three-game losing streak.

Since returning from a foot injury, Benn has three goals and four assists in his past eight games, giving him 41 points in 46 games on the season. He's proving yet again that he's one of the league's best players, and despite a five-percent drop in shooting percentage, has been scoring at a point-per-game pace over the past few weeks. He's an elite fantasy player who continues to provide good returns and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.