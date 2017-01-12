Stars' Jamie Benn: Returning to action Thursday

Benn (foot) will return to Dallas' lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Wings.

Benn will slot back into his usual top-six role Thursday, skating with Cody Eakin and Patrick Eaves on the Stars' second line, and will also retake his spot on Dallas' top power-play unit. The 27-year-old pivot has been his usual productive self this campaign, racking up 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) in 38 games, and remains an elite option in all fantasy formats.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola