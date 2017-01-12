Stars' Jamie Benn: Returning to action Thursday

Benn (foot) will return to Dallas' lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Wings.

Benn will slot back into his usual top-six role Thursday, skating with Cody Eakin and Patrick Eaves on the Stars' second line, and will also retake his spot on Dallas' top power-play unit. The 27-year-old pivot has been his usual productive self this campaign, racking up 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) in 38 games, and remains an elite option in all fantasy formats.