Stars' Jamie Benn: Ruled out for Wednesday

Benn (foot) will not dress for Wednesday's game against the Canadiens, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Benn's foot injury occurred in Saturday's contest against the Panthers. His absence should result in either Adam Cracknell or Antoine Roussel (upper body) joining the lineup in his place, but neither offers the same offensive upside. Benn's next chance to slot back in comes Saturday, when Dallas travels to face the Blues.