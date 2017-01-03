Stars' Jamie Benn: Ruled out for Wednesday
Benn (foot) will not dress for Wednesday's game against the Canadiens, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Benn's foot injury occurred in Saturday's contest against the Panthers. His absence should result in either Adam Cracknell or Antoine Roussel (upper body) joining the lineup in his place, but neither offers the same offensive upside. Benn's next chance to slot back in comes Saturday, when Dallas travels to face the Blues.
More News
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Day-to-day with foot injury•
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Scoring down this campaign•
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Fuels win over Ducks with three points•
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Sinks milestone goal in three-point effort•
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Posts three-point night against Blues•
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Scores game-winner in overtime•