Stars' Jamie Benn: Scores second-period goal against Sens

Benn scored a goal and took a five-minute fighting major during Thursday's loss to Ottawa.

The Dallas captain has picked up his offense of late with seven goals, 12 points and 39 shots through his past 10 games, and his fighting major was a welcomed bonus in formats including PIM. Benn isn't scoring as frequently as he has over the past three seasons, but his cross-category production is still exceptional, and he remains a high-end fantasy asset. A late-season surge could be in store, too.