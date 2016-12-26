Stars' Jamie Benn: Scoring down this campaign

Benn has collected seven multi-point games, though he's under a point-per-game pace this season with nine goals and 20 assists in 35 contests.

An Art Ross Trophy winner in 2014-15, Benn's had trouble finding the back of the net by his standards. Only Chicago's Patrick Kane and Alex Ovechkin of Washington topped Benn's 41 scores last campaign, but he's only lit the lamp nine times with just two games remaining in 2016. Of course, the Stars have been shaken by injuries this season, especially among the forward group, making it tough for Benn and the rest of the skaters within the top six to consistently shine. Still, don't dare put this guy on the bench as he remains one of the league's best and separates himself from a guy like Kane due to his ability to tack on plenty of hits -- he's had 53 of those this season and over 100 in each of the past three years.