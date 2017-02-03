Stars' Jamie Benn: Three-point effort pushes point streak to five

Benn racked up a goal on five shots and two assists (one on the power play) in Thursday's 4-3 loss against the Jets.

He's racked up a five-game point streak, notching a power-play point in each of those contests. The plus-minus is still subpar at minus-9, but Benn's been getting his stats in order after a somewhat slow start to the campaign. Curiously, however, his physical play has dropped off a bit, as Benn's 64 hits in 48 games have him on pace for his lowest full-season total.