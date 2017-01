Benn (foot) will not be healthy enough to play Tuesday against the Ducks, Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Heika noted that the point-packing, power-play pivot was able to skate in the morning, but evidently Stars coach Lindy Ruff didn't see enough progress to give him the clearance to play. Benn, who's about to miss his fourth consecutive contest, will try to work his way back for Thursday's home game against the Red Wings.