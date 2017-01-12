Oleksiak (hand) is on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

The move to IR affords the Stars some flexibility with their roster should they choose to use it, though they already have seven defenders on the depth chart even without Oleksiak. For right now, he remains projected for a return against the Sabres on Jan. 26.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola