Oleksiak skated Saturday, but it still a week to 10 days away from returning, reports NHL.com's Mark Stepneski.

Oleksiak hasn't been a dependable start in most formats and his absence has helped clarify the blue line situation in Dallas for other players. When he returns, the Stars will once again have eight defensemen on the NHL roster who could play on any given night. It reduces the value of all defensemen on the team when almost everyone gets a scratch here and there.