Oleksiak will miss a couple of weeks with a hand injury according to coach Lindy Ruff.

Oleksiak is having a career season with five goals and one helper in 20 contests this year, which while a good sign for the blueliner and Stars fans, still doesn't give him top-end fantasy value. With the 24-year-old out of the lineup, Jordie Benn and Patrik Nemeth will likely compete for his spot in the depth chart.