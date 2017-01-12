Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Week-to-week with hand injury
Oleksiak will miss a couple of weeks with a hand injury according to coach Lindy Ruff.
Oleksiak is having a career season with five goals and one helper in 20 contests this year, which while a good sign for the blueliner and Stars fans, still doesn't give him top-end fantasy value. With the 24-year-old out of the lineup, Jordie Benn and Patrik Nemeth will likely compete for his spot in the depth chart.
More News
-
Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Leaves Tuesday's game with upper-body malady•
-
Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Suspension over•
-
Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Suspended for two games•
-
Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Player safety hearing coming•
-
Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Cracks goal column twice•
-
Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Scores first goal of 2016-17•