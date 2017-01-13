Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Will miss 3-6 weeks
Oleksiak (hand) will miss 3-6 weeks with the hand injury that sent him to the IR.
The blueliner hasn't been having a great year, but seemed like he started to turn the corner with two points in a four game stretch before getting injured. His first return date could be Feb. 4 against Chicago.
