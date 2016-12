Dickinson has been reassigned to the AHL, reports NHL.com's Mark Stepneski.

Dickinson grabbed his second game of the season Tuesday, but only saw 7:55 of ice time. He didn't log a point or even a shot. The 21-year-old remains poised to make an impact in coming seasons, but for this year's fantasy rosters, there's simply no guarantee that he'll be in the lineup very often.