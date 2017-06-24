Robertson was drafted 39th overall by the Stars at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
With good size (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) and a rocket of a shot, Robertson is your prototypical sniper. He scored 42 goals for OHL Kingston this past season and it's possible he will flirt with the 50-goal mark next year. That's the good news. The bad news is that his skating is well below average. Robertson struggles to make plays off the rush due to his lack of foot speed, but when he's able to set his feet in the offensive zone, he's terrific. Goal scorers are in demand at any level and Robertson is one of the best pure finishers in the draft.
