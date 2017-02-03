Stars' Jason Spezza: Expected to miss time with undisclosed injury

Spezza will be out "more than days" with an undisclosed ailment according to coach Lindy Ruff.

Spezza, who left Thursday's contest after logging just 11:49 of ice time, has struggled to produce goals this season, as he has managed a mere eight on the year. Despite just one marker in his last 16 appearances, the center has garnered 10 helpers over that span, which makes his absence all the more damaging to the Stars' chances of securing a wild-card spot. With Spezza sidelined, look for Adam Cracknell or Radek Faksa to see an uptick in ice time.