Stars' Jason Spezza: Lands on injured reserve

Spezza (undisclosed) is on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Spezza is expected to be out "more than days" with his undisclosed injury, so this move doesn't come as much of a surprise. The veteran pivot will be eligible to return to action Thursday against the Senators, but there's no telling whether he'll be ready to suit up for that contest at this juncture. A more definite timetable for Spezza's recovery should be established once he's cleared to return to practice.