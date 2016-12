Spezza recorded a goal and a power-play assist on three shots in a loss to the Blues on Tuesday.

The wing was very efficient, as he did all that damage in under 15 minutes of ice time. His fantasy owners will hope this gets Spezza going, as this was just his second score in the last 19 games. A season after scoring 33 goals, Spezza is on pace to tally only 14 in 2016-17.