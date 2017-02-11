Stars' Jason Spezza: Return imminent
Spezza (undisclosed) will travel with the team for a three-game road trip that starts in Nashville on Sunday, per coach Lindy Ruff.
The prolific puck-pushing pivot reportedly is near a return, and if he doesn't lace up for this next one, he'll still be in consideration for Tuesday's road game against the Jets or squaring off versus the Wild on Thursday. Spezza is operating with a career-low 8.0 shooting percentage -- he's generated eight goals on 100 shots -- but he's still setting up scores at an impressive clip as he's bagged 23 apples in 45 games.
