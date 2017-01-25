Stars' Jason Spezza: Snaps season-high drought

Spezza posted two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 loss against the Wild.

The assists ended a four-game scoreless skid which was his longest drought of the season. He hasn't scored since Dec. 27, but the veteran has managed seven assists in 11 games. Spezza hasn't killed fantasy owners completely, but his minus-13 certainly hasn't helped.

