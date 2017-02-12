Stars' Jason Spezza: Won't play Sunday
Spezza (undisclosed) will not suit up for Sunday's contest in Nashville.
This will be the fifth consecutive game that Spezza misses to this pesky mystery ailment, but the fact that he is traveling with the team indicates that he could return to the roster sooner rather than later. The 33-year-old recorded four points and a plus-1 rating in his last four games before being sidelined with the injury.
