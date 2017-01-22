Stars' Jiri Hudler: Moved to press box

Hudler was a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against the Capitals, as head coach Lindy Ruff searches for stronger play on the puck, Bill Nichols and Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News report.

Hudler has managed just two goals and seven points this season, although both goals and five points have come over the past seven games. Apparently that wasn't good enough progress for Ruff. If you were considering Hudler in deeper fantasy pools based on the recent hot streak, Saturday's healthy scratch should splash cold water on that notion.