Stars' Jiri Hudler: Posts multi-point night in top-line role

Hudler scored a goal and registered an assist through 12:30 of ice time during Monday's win over Los Angeles.

The veteran posted a top-10 finish in points just two years ago, and he hit stride Monday while skating on the No. 1 line. His fantasy value is in limbo because Jamie Benn's (foot) return could quickly bump Hudler to a supporting role again, but Monday's showing highlights Hudler's fleeting uptick in fantasy value. It could also represent a sign of things to come. In deep seasonal leagues, it isn't out of the question to make Hudler a speculative add. He's also a potential low-priced consideration in daily contests while receiving a top-line look.