Stars' Jiri Hudler: Skating with top line

Hudler skated on the No. 1 line with Tyler Seguin and Jason Spezza during Monday's morning skate, Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Seguin and Spezza are the two best healthy scorers for Dallas, so Hudler's fantasy stock receives an instant upgrade with his projected promotion. While there is no guarantee the 33-year-old veteran sticks in the role for the entire game or beyond Monday's date with Los Angeles, Hudler is a potential low-priced flier in daily contests for the game and his production is worth monitoring in deep seasonal leagues.