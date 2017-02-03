Stars' John Klingberg: Breaks goal slump with power-play marker

Klingberg picked up a power-play goal on a season-high five shots as well as an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

As disappointing a campaign as 2016-17 has been for the Swedish blueliner, he's actually on pace to set a new career mark in goals (he has eight, while his personal high is 11) ; however, the assists have been a different story. Nonetheless, Klingberg's current pace has him on track to finish right around 50 points, which is hard production to complain about from your fantasy blue line.

