Stars' John Klingberg: Breaks goal slump with power-play marker
Klingberg picked up a power-play goal on a season-high five shots as well as an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.
As disappointing a campaign as 2016-17 has been for the Swedish blueliner, he's actually on pace to set a new career mark in goals (he has eight, while his personal high is 11) ; however, the assists have been a different story. Nonetheless, Klingberg's current pace has him on track to finish right around 50 points, which is hard production to complain about from your fantasy blue line.
More News
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Still not at last year's level•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Collects three points in home loss•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Scores goal and assist in loss•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Finds scoresheet twice against Montreal•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Collects assist in third straight game•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Logs assist in loss•