Stars' John Klingberg: Collects assist in third straight game

Klingberg extended his assist streak to three games during Friday's overtime win against Los Angeles.

It's been a disappointing season for Klingberg, but with six helpers and 20 shots through his past 11 games, he appears to be trending in the right direction. The Dallas blue line underwent significant changes this offseason, and it might have impacted Klingberg's production. Fantasy owners who remained patient to this point should be rewarded going forward, and Klingberg is worth a roster spot in all seasonal leagues.