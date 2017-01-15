Stars' John Klingberg: Collects three points in home loss

Klingberg posted a goal with two assists, a plus-1 and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss against the Wild.

There is something about 2017 that agrees with Klingberg. After posting just three goals over his first 36 games, the rearguard has posted four goals with eight points and a plus-5 rating in six outings since flipping the calendar to January. Klingberg is a solid offensive defenseman, on pace for another season with at least 40 points.