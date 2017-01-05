Stars' John Klingberg: Finds scoresheet twice against Montreal

Klingberg scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist during Wednesday's loss to the Canadiens.

With two goals, six points and 19 shots through his past seven games, Klingberg's slow start appears to be behind him. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to 20 points (eight of the power-play variety) and is logging the most minutes of his short career (22:58) this year, and his offensive upside is high. After all, even with his modest start to 2016-17, Klingberg's 1.76 points per 60 minutes rank fifth among all defenseman with at least 3,000 minutes since he entered the league.