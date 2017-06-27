Stars' John Klingberg: Helped by addition of Methot

The Stars acquired veteran defenseman Marc Methot in a trade Monday, and he could pair with Klingberg on the team's top defensive pairing.

The addition could be a boon to Klingberg, as Methot has already proven himself to be a nice counterbalance for an offensive-minded defenseman. After pairing with Erik Karlsson in recent seasons, he could be a perfect mentor and partner for the 24-year-old Klingberg, who shouldered a lot of responsibility for Dallas last year and saw his offensive production suffer as a result. Methot might be able to help Klingberg open up his game again and become one of the NHL's top scoring threats from the blue line.