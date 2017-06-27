Stars' John Klingberg: Helped by addition of Methot

The Stars acquired veteran defenseman Marc Methot in a trade Monday, and he could pair with Klingberg on the team's top defensive pairing.

The addition could be a boon to Klingberg, as Methot has already proven himself to be a nice counterbalance for an offensive-minded defenseman. After pairing with Erik Karlsson in recent seasons, he could be a perfect mentor and partner for the 24-year-old Klingberg, who shouldered a lot of responsibility for Dallas last year and saw his offensive production suffer as a result. Methot might be able to help Klingberg open up his game again and become one of the NHL's top scoring threats from the blue line.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...