Stars' John Klingberg: Scores goal and assist in loss

Klingberg recorded a goal and an assist in a loss to the Blues on Saturday.

The 24-year-old is starting off the new year right, having scored multiple points in both of his games in 2017. Klingberg is halfway to matching his eight points in November, which is his highest total for a month this season. He also has three goals and eight points in his last eight games.

