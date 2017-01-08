Stars' John Klingberg: Scores goal and assist in loss
Klingberg recorded a goal and an assist in a loss to the Blues on Saturday.
The 24-year-old is starting off the new year right, having scored multiple points in both of his games in 2017. Klingberg is halfway to matching his eight points in November, which is his highest total for a month this season. He also has three goals and eight points in his last eight games.
More News
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Finds scoresheet twice against Montreal•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Collects assist in third straight game•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Logs assist in loss•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Expected back in lineup•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Will miss game against Minnesota•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Nets first two goals of 2016-17•