Stars' John Klingberg: Still not at last year's level

Klingberg had an assist and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's win over Toronto.

The dynamic defender has assists in back-to-back games, but he's still not the dangerous offensive threat we saw last year. In those two games, he's only recorded one shot despite playing more than 44 minutes in those contests. Those are also the only two points he has over the last seven games.

