Oduya (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday night's home tilt against the Blues, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.

Oduya's status has wavered, but the official determination on his readiness for the next game will be made during pregame warm-ups. Still, if you're sweating out the official call on the veteran defenseman, we'd hope you're getting serious points for own-zone statistics such as blocked shots -- Oduya's picked up 53 of those in 23 games this season.