Stars' Johnny Oduya: Game-time call
Oduya (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday night's home tilt against the Blues, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.
Oduya's status has wavered, but the official determination on his readiness for the next game will be made during pregame warm-ups. Still, if you're sweating out the official call on the veteran defenseman, we'd hope you're getting serious points for own-zone statistics such as blocked shots -- Oduya's picked up 53 of those in 23 games this season.
More News
-
Stars' Johnny Oduya: Remains in lineup despite minor injury•
-
Stars' Johnny Oduya: Partakes in optional skate•
-
Stars' Johnny Oduya: Lower-body ailment resurfaces•
-
Stars' Johnny Oduya: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Stars' Johnny Oduya: Back to business Sunday•
-
Stars' Johnny Oduya: Won't play Saturday•