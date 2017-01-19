Oduya (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

It's unclear at this point how long the injury, which is a reoccurrence of the one that caused him to miss 10 games earlier this season, will keep Oduya out, but he will miss at least the next two contests in accordance with the NHL's injured reserve policy. The 35-year-old has notched only one assist in January, so he's not much of a fantasy commodity anyway.