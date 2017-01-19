Stars' Johnny Oduya: Lands on injured reserve
Oduya (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
It's unclear at this point how long the injury, which is a reoccurrence of the one that caused him to miss 10 games earlier this season, will keep Oduya out, but he will miss at least the next two contests in accordance with the NHL's injured reserve policy. The 35-year-old has notched only one assist in January, so he's not much of a fantasy commodity anyway.
More News
-
Stars' Johnny Oduya: Out Thursday•
-
Stars' Johnny Oduya: Leaves Tuesday's shootout with ailment•
-
Stars' Johnny Oduya: Remains in lineup despite minor injury•
-
Stars' Johnny Oduya: Game-time call•
-
Stars' Johnny Oduya: Partakes in optional skate•
-
Stars' Johnny Oduya: Lower-body ailment resurfaces•