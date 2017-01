Oduya sustained an injury in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Rangers, Mike Meika of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Oduya picked up a hit over 8:41 of ice time prior to his departure. The Stars, who will reportedly have an update on the blueliner's status during their off day Wednesday, figure to rely more heavily on Esa Lindell and Dan Hamhuis if Oduya ends up missing time.