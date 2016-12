Oduya missed practice Monday -- one day prior to a game against the Blues -- as he's aggravated a lower-body injury, the Dallas Morning News reports.

As far as we know, Oduya hasn't been ruled out for the upcoming contest, but the Stars may play it safe here considering the shot-blocking defender missed 10 games with the injury from Nov. 21 through Dec. 10. Expect the team to shed more light on his status closer to pregame warmups.