Stars' Johnny Oduya: Out Thursday
Oduya is dealing with a lower-body injury and won't play Thursday, reports Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News.
Oduya was hurt sometime during Tuesday's game against the Rangers. Heika reports that it's the same lower-body he was dealing with earlier in the season. There's no timetable on his return currently.
More News
-
Stars' Johnny Oduya: Leaves Tuesday's shootout with ailment•
-
Stars' Johnny Oduya: Remains in lineup despite minor injury•
-
Stars' Johnny Oduya: Game-time call•
-
Stars' Johnny Oduya: Partakes in optional skate•
-
Stars' Johnny Oduya: Lower-body ailment resurfaces•
-
Stars' Johnny Oduya: Unlikely to play Tuesday•