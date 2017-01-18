Oduya is dealing with a lower-body injury and won't play Thursday, reports Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News.

Oduya was hurt sometime during Tuesday's game against the Rangers. Heika reports that it's the same lower-body he was dealing with earlier in the season. There's no timetable on his return currently.

