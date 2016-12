Oduya (lower body) was on the ice for an optional morning skate Tuesday, NHL.com's Mark Stepneski reports.

Oduya reportedly aggravated a lower-body ailment that had kept him off the ice for a 10-game span before finally returning Dec. 11 against his former team in the Blackhawks. As encouraging as it is to see the veteran defenseman back on the ice, he's not expected to suit up in this next contest.