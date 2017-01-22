Benn picked up an assist with three shots on goal, two hits and a blocked shot in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss against the Capitals.

Benn has picked up the pace a little bit, posting three assists over his past eight games. But his real value to fantasy owners is in the blocked shots (84) and hits (38) categories.

