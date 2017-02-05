Benn finished with a plus-1 rating and no shots through 19:19 of ice time in Saturday's loss to Chicago.

That's the third straight game without a shot for Benn. He has just one point in his last nine games, doesn't see power play time, and isn't adding much in terms of shots. It's been a long, fallow period for anyone rostering the 29-year-old defenseman.

