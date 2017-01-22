Honka will watch a couple of games before becoming a lineup option, head coach Lindy Ruff said.

Honka was recalled from Texas of the AHL on Friday, but the team will fill the void of Johnny Oduya by using a combination of six other rearguards while Honka looks on and learns from the press box. He has managed three assists with 21 shots in eight NHL games to date, but he also has a dismal minus-7. He isn't a recommended fantasy option at this juncture.