Hache was traded from the Coyotes to the Stars on Wednesday along with Justin Peters in exchange for Brendan Ranford and Branden Troock.

Selected by the 'Yotes in the seventh round of the 2012 NHL Draft, Hache is in the final year of his entry-level contract. The defenseman had been playing in the ECHL with Rapid City, and he'll likely join the Stars' affiliate in that league, the Idaho Steelheads. In 21 outings for the Rush, the 23-year-old garnered two goals and seven helpers. Hache is probably a ways off from joining the Stars' 23-man roster and can likely be avoided in even the deepest of dynasty leagues.