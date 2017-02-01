Peters was acquired from Arizona on Wednesday along with Justin Hache in exchange for Brendan Ranford and Branden Troock.

While Peters does add some experienced organizational depth, his 3.08 career GAA in 83 NHL contests is unlikely to impress fantasy owners. In the AHL this season, the netminder's numbers are even worse -- a 5-6-0 record and 4.17 GAA. The 30-year-old figures to be assigned to AHL Texas; he'll probably only get called up if one of the Stars' current goalies picks up an injury.