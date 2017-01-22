Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Blows lead, falls in overtime
Lehtonen stopped just 18 of the 22 shots he faced in Saturday's overtime loss against the Capitals.
Lehtonen entered the third period with a 3-1 lead, but obviously was unable to hold it. Dallas netminders have had issues lately with soft goals, and neither Lehtonen or Antti Niemi have put many smiles on the faces of fantasy owners lately. Both should be trusted only as low-end No. 2 options until they turn things around.
