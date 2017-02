Lehtonen allowed four goals on 35 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Predators on Sunday.

This one hurts as it was a golden opportunity for Dallas to climb back into the wild card race. Instead, the Stars blew a 3-0 lead behind Lehtonen's subpar goaltending. He is now 12-17-6 with a .902 save percentage and 2.88 GAA this season, and his numbers are worse since the All-Star Break.