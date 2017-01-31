Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Confirmed home starter Tuesday

Lehtonen will start in the home cage Tuesday, opposing the Maple Leafs, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.

The starting designation shouldn't come as a surprise, as Lehtonen was first off the ice at morning skate, plus he had appeared in seven consecutive contests leading up to the All-Star break. Last season, he posted a .58 win rate which had offset his porous 2.76 GAA in certain formats, but the Stars currently rank 15th on offense after topping the league in that category in 2015-16. As a result, Lehtonen has similar ratios to last year, albeit with a losing record of 10-13-6. He performed well against a tough Minnesota team Jan. 24, swatting away 31 of 33 shots on the way to an overtime loss, and then followed it up win a home win over Buffalo last Thursday, but we cannot recommend him against a Toronto team that features one the deadliest line combinations in the league, per Left Wing Lock: James Van Riemsdyk, Mitch Marner and Tyler Bozak -- the top unit, of course.