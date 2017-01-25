Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Continues to struggle at home

Lehtonen allowed two goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss against the Wild.

Lehtonen actually looked pretty good but he was unable to snap a home losing streak which is now at five starts. He is likely to start Thursday's game against the Sabres after this solid outing, although he was dumped in Buffalo by a 4-1 score Jan. 16 in the first meeting. Lehtonen remains more of a low-end No. 2 fantasy option until he starts winning regularly.