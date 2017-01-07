Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Defending road goal Saturday

Lehtonen will serve as the road starter versus the Blues on Saturday, NHL.com reports.

Lehtonen is about to embark on his fifth consecutive start and sixth straight appearance between the pipes. He'd gone 3-0-1 with a skinny 2.03 GAA in that span. Lehtonen reportedly will be countered by Blues backup Carter Hutton as he tries to narrow the gap in the Central Division standings -- the Stars are currently in sixth place with 40 points and five behind the Notes.