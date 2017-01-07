Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Defending road goal Saturday
Lehtonen will serve as the road starter versus the Blues on Saturday, NHL.com reports.
Lehtonen is about to embark on his fifth consecutive start and sixth straight appearance between the pipes. He'd gone 3-0-1 with a skinny 2.03 GAA in that span. Lehtonen reportedly will be countered by Blues backup Carter Hutton as he tries to narrow the gap in the Central Division standings -- the Stars are currently in sixth place with 40 points and five behind the Notes.
More News
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Gets pulled in loss to Blues•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Underwhelms against Habs•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Makes 18 saves in relief•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Leaves game after getting run•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Looking to stop Avalanche•